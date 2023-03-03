Chicago indie/alternative band Triple Fast Action only ever released two albums — Broadcaster (1996) and Cattlemen Don’t (1997) — before parting ways in 1998. They made a mark, though; Dave Grohl has talked about Broadcaster being a huge influence on Foo Fighters’ The Colour And The Shape, and they toured with Everclear, Lenny Kravitz, the Wallflowers, and Veruca Salt during their ’90s heyday. Now, Triple Fast Action are announcing a huge collection featuring 37 rare and unreleased tracks.

Set for release in April, the self-titled set (containing three LPs or two CDs) features 20 tracks that the band recorded in their practice space in late 1994 while also recording demos for Broadcaster. Transferred from the original 1/2“ tapes, those 20 songs have been remixed by John Agnello. The rest of the tracks are from various studio sessions and radio appearances. The entire collection was mastered by Carl Saff.

Today, Triple Fast Action are sharing a track from the forthcoming collection called “Small Amount.” Listen to that at Riot Fest’s website, where the band has also been interviewed.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Small Amount”

02 “Mooner”

03 “Baby’s Got A Brand New Sattelite”

04 “I Am”

05 “Undermind”

06 “Buffy

07 “Happy”

08 “The Song That Hurts Your Arms”

09 “Chlorina”

10 “Ronnie’s Song”

11 “Where I Want To Be”

12 “Aerosmith”

13 “Never”

14 “Fullerton And Clybourn”

15 “Bird Again”

16 “Tag Along”

17 “Kickin’ Up A Rattle”

18 “Sattelite”

19 “New Goo”

20 “Circles”

21 “Hopeless”

22 “Do It Again”

23 “Tommy”

24 “Mattering”

25 “Stay Blue”

26 “Stepping”

27 “Here We Are”

28 “Little Girl In Bloom”

29 “Mr. Blue Sky”

30 “Then I Kissed Her”

31 “Skinny Legs”

32 “Someday I Will Treat You Good”

2xCD/DIGITAL BONUS TRACKS:

33 “Tommy” (Agnello Mix)

34 “Mattering” (Agnello Mix)

35 “Do It Again” (Agnello Mix)

36 “Halfway Gone” (Agnello Mix)

37 “Poppin’ Wheelies” (Agnello Mix)

Triple Fast Action will be out 4/21 via Forge Again Records. Pre-order it here.