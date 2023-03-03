James Ellis Ford is one half of Simian Mobile Disco. He’s a touring member of Alex Turner’s Last Shadow Puppets. As a producer he’s worked with artists including Arctic Monkeys, Haim, Klaxons, Depeche Mode, Foals, Gorillaz, and Kylie Minogue. And as of now, he’s a solo artist.

Ford will release his debut album The Hum in May on Warp. It’s billed as an homage to the likes of Brian Eno and Robert Wyatt and a tribute to his wife and son’s Palestinian heritage. Lead single “I Never Wanted Everything” is a stuttering yet moody avant-pop track that calls back to Eno’s ’70s solo work as well as the more melted and experimental side of new wave.

Let it entrance you below, where you can also check out Ford’s recent EP Tape Improvisations Vol #1.

<a href="https://jamesellisford.bandcamp.com/album/tape-improvisations-vol-1">Tape Improvisations Vol #1 by James Ellis Ford</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tape Loop #7”

02 “Pillow Village”

03 “I Never Wanted Anything”

04 “Squeaky Wheel”

05 “The Yips”

06 “Golden Hour”

07 “The Hum”

08 “Caterpillar”

09 “Emptiness”

10 “Closing Time”

The Hum is out 5/12 on Warp.