The singles from 1993 debut August And Everything After seemed more important at the time, and Counting Crows wouldn’t crack the pop charts until “Hanginaround” in 1999, but in recent years “A Long December,” from 1996 sophomore album Recovering The Satellites, has emerged as the standard from the band’s catalog. Adam Duritz has given various solo piano performances of the song lately, and the Hold Steady covered it at a show back in 2021.

In January, Oceanator offered her own take, but it somehow slipped past us. Fortunately, Elise Okusami has re-shared her version of “A Long December” for today’s Bandcamp Friday festivities. All proceeds will be donated to For The Gworls Rent And Gender-Affirming Surgery Fund, providing financial assistance to Black trans people in need. Hear Oceanator’s “Counting Crows” cover below, and buy it at Bandcamp.