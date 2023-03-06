This week, the Orange County duo Double Wish are releasing their debut EP, Light Split Sparkle, and a little while back we posted “Know It All” from it. Today, they’re sharing a new single from it called “Blue Dream Baby.” “This is a song about struggling to get over the past. Things you can’t change,” the band’s Adam Sabolick said in a statement. “The pursuit of moving on. There’s a sorta tension that builds in the song that is relieved by choruses. A type of representation of the emotional experiences embedded into letting go.” Check it out below.

The Light Split Sparkle EP is out 3/10 via Hit The North.