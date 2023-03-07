Sound On Sound Festival 2023 Headlined By Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, & Alanis Morissette

Sound On Sound Festival, taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, will return for its second annual edition with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alan’s Morissette. Additional performers will include: Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and more.

Sound On Sound will also host: SNACKTIME, Calder Allen, Briscoe, Deep Banana Blackout, Cautious Clay, Gin Blossoms, and Sammy Rae & The Friends. Tickets go on sale beginning March 9; check out the fest’s website for more info.