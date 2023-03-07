Sound On Sound Festival 2023 Headlined By Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, & Alanis Morissette

News March 7, 2023 9:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Sound On Sound Festival 2023 Headlined By Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, & Alanis Morissette

News March 7, 2023 9:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Sound On Sound Festival, taking place Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut, will return for its second annual edition with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, and Alan’s Morissette. Additional performers will include: Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and more.

Sound On Sound will also host: SNACKTIME, Calder Allen, Briscoe, Deep Banana Blackout, Cautious Clay, Gin Blossoms, and Sammy Rae & The Friends. Tickets go on sale beginning March 9; check out the fest’s website for more info.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

4 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

4 days ago 0

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Glamorous” (Feat. Ludacris)

1 day ago 0

The Magnolia Electric Co. Turns 20

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest