Next month, Philly’s Poison Ruin will release their sophomore effort, Härvest. We’ve already posted the title track, and today the band is back with another album preview: “Resurrection II.” The riffing, dramatic “Resurrection II” also has a black-and-white music video, full of cool, metal stuff like knights, dead knights, resurrected knights, and a tongue-in-cheek silent-film aesthetic.

“I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” vocalist/guitarist Mac Kennedy says. “That said, even though they are a set of symbols that seem to speak to most people of our generation, they are often either apolitical or co-opted for incredibly backwards politics.”

He adds: “Instead of knights in shining armor and dragons, it’s a peasant revolt. I’m all for protest songs, but with this band I’ve found that sometimes your message can reach a greater audience if you imbue it with a certain interactive, almost magical realist element.”

Härvest is out 4/14 via Relapse Records.