Watch Sloan Perform With Dave Foley In Calgary: “Some Serious Canadiana Overload”

Last fall, Canadian greats Sloan released their new album Steady, and they are currently touring across Canada and the US. On Thursday night, Sloan performed at Dickens Pub in Calgary, where they brought up Kids In The Hall co-founder Dave Foley onstage for the final two encore songs: “Underwhelmed” (from 1992’s Smeared) and “The Good In Everyone” (from 1996’s One Chord To Another).

“So, there was some serious Canadiana overload last night in Calgary where a Sloan/Kids in the Hall crossover event took place,” the band wrote later on Instagram. “It’s like William Shatner guest staring on The Beachcombers or like Ian Thomas being on SCTV (which really happened). Last night it was Dave Foley singing Underwhelmed. The bluff that we called earlier was Mr. Foley’s request to hear Median Strip, which hadn’t been played since 1994. We did a few stanzas. It was better than I imagined it would be. In return we challenged Dave to get up and sing with us and he did and it was glorious. What a good sport. Dave is shooting the latest series of (the amazing) Fargo in Calgary and we have a new album. Three cheers for people who are still doing it.”

Watch “some serious Canadiana overload” take place below.

SETLIST:

01 “Magical Thinking”

02 “Spend The Day”

03 “Who Taught You To Live Like That?”

04 “I Dream Of Sleep”

05 “Unkind”

06 “C’mon C’mon (We’re Gonna Get It Started)”

07 “Sinking Ships”

08 “500 Up”

09 “Panic On Runnymede”

10 “Follow The Leader”

11 “She Put Up With What She Put Down”

12 “Simply Leaving”

13 “Dream It All Over Again”

14 “Nice Work If You Can Get It”

15 “Stand by Me, Yeah”

16 “Take Good Care Of The Poor Boy”

17 “Median Strip” (Played first verse in response to crowd request from Dave Foley)

18 “Human Nature”

19 “Scratch The Surface”

20 “Close Encounters”

21 “HFXNSHC”

22 “Emergency 911”

23 “On The Horizon”

24 “The Other Man”

25 “Everything You’ve Done Wrong”

26 “Keep Your Name Alive”

27 “The Rest Of My Life”

28 “Money City Maniacs”

29 “The Lines You Amend”

30 “Underwhelmed” (With Dave Foley)

31 “The Good In Everyone” (With Dave Foley)