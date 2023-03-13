Watch Rina Sawayama Perform At Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Oscars Party

Every year, Elton John hosts an Academy Awards viewing party in Los Angeles as a benefit for his AIDS Foundation charity. This year’s event went down at West Hollywood Park. Special guests included Eric McCormack and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who served as hosts alongside John and his husband David Furnish, and Rina Sawayama, who was there to perform.

Sawayama teamed up with Elton for a new version of “Chosen Family” in 2021; the singer is about to launch herself into Hollywood with a starring role in John Wick: Chapter 4, which hits theaters later this month. At the start of her performance last night, she celebrated the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won seven Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director.

Check out some video of them performing at the Oscars watch party below.

Rina Sawayama performando ‘This Hell’ na #Oscars Viewing Party da Elton John AIDS Foundation. pic.twitter.com/LqigIg0YGZ — Rina Sawayama Brasil (@rinasawayamabr) March 13, 2023