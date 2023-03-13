Diane Warren Extends Record For Most Best Original Song Losses With 14

Diane Warren has extended her record for the most Best Original Song losses at the Oscars. She lost yet again during Sunday night’s 95th Academy Award ceremony when “Applause,” a song she wrote for the anthology film Tell It Like A Woman, lost to “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. That means Warren has now been nominated and lost 14 times.

Warren’s first nomination happened back in 1987 for the chart-topping Mannequin song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now.” She went almost a decade before receiving her next nomination in 1996 for “Because You Loved Me” from Up Close & Personal. Three consecutive yearly nominations followed, then one in 2001, and then Warren wasn’t nominated again until 2014. Since then, save for one year in 2016, a Warren-penned song has been nominated for Best Original Song every year.

It’s clear that Warren has many fans within the the Academy. Last fall, she was honored at the Governors Awards, which are given out by the The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences. But still … no Best Original Song Oscar just yet.

“Thoughts on Oscar morning,” Warren wrote in a note on Instagram. “This is my 14th time as a nominee and there will never be a better feeling in the world than when they say the nominations and my song is called. To all my fellow nominees, 4 out of 5 of U will be disappointed today. I know the feeling, but just know this, there are only 5 of U out of hundreds.”

“U have been chosen by your peers who are the best in the world at what they do so U have already won,” she continued. “The music branch is no different, they are the best of the best in film music on the planet. So I’d like to give a shout out to them today for making me a winner 14 times. Congrats to all the nominees. U are all winners! Give yourself some applause.”