Philadelphia hardcore heads Jesus Piece are set to release their first album in five years, …So Unknown, next month. In December, they announced their return with “An Offering To The Night” and followed in January with “Gates Of Horn.” February brought “Tunnel Vision,” and today, Jesus Piece’s March single is an atmospheric cut called “Silver Lining.” According to a press release, it was inspired by singer Aaron Heard’s son.

Listen to “Silver Lining” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Underground Music Venue ~

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ~

03/17 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery ~

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House ~

03/19 – Montreal, QC @ Corona ~

03/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ~

03/22 – Albany, NY @ Fuze Box ~

03/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ~

03/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

05/23-25 – Manchester, UK @ Outbreak Fest

~ w/ Show Me The Body, Scowl, Zulu

…So Unknown is out 4/14 on Century Media.