The Nashville country-punk singer-songwriter Sunny War has been releasing albums for nearly a decade, and she’s also spent much of that time battling addiction. Last month, a sober Sunny War released her Anarchist Gospel LP, and it’s proven to be a huge breakout for her. Sunny War has now gotten to the point where she’s getting booked on late-night TV. That’s cool.

Last night, Sunny War played what was billed as her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She and two backing musicians played “No Reason,” the lead single from Anarchist Gospel. It’s a spare acoustic song, and she put a lot of intensity into the performance. The song might be slightly at odds with the Kimmel show’s whole party-time vibe, but maybe that’s the point. Check it out below.

Anarchist Gospel is out now on New West Records.