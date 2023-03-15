Fenne Lily – “In My Own Time”

Emilio Herce

New Music March 15, 2023 10:18 AM By James Rettig

Fenne Lily – “In My Own Time”

Emilio Herce

New Music March 15, 2023 10:18 AM By James Rettig

In about a month’s time, Fenne Lily is releasing a new album called Big Picture. She’s shared “Lights Light Up” and “Dawncolored Horse” from it so far, and today she’s back with another song from it, “In My Own Time,” which features harmonies from Katy Kirby and lyrics that suggest a gradual renewal: “In my own time, I’ll brighten up the corners/ Temporarily/ Fix up the paint and straighten all the pictures/ That hang around like me.” It comes with a music video that Fenne Lily directed with Jim Larson.

“This song’s about the weight of stasis — about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential,” she said in a statement. “When it came to writing this video concept, I wanted it to reflect the twisted aspects of a love that’s found in the midst of chaos and the subsequent feeling of being inanimate in your own story. All that, in the style of Terminator 2.”

Watch and listen below.

Big Picture is out 4/14 via Dead Oceans.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest