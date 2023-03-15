In about a month’s time, Fenne Lily is releasing a new album called Big Picture. She’s shared “Lights Light Up” and “Dawncolored Horse” from it so far, and today she’s back with another song from it, “In My Own Time,” which features harmonies from Katy Kirby and lyrics that suggest a gradual renewal: “In my own time, I’ll brighten up the corners/ Temporarily/ Fix up the paint and straighten all the pictures/ That hang around like me.” It comes with a music video that Fenne Lily directed with Jim Larson.

“This song’s about the weight of stasis — about time moving too quickly and too slowly and every mistake feeling both permanent and inconsequential,” she said in a statement. “When it came to writing this video concept, I wanted it to reflect the twisted aspects of a love that’s found in the midst of chaos and the subsequent feeling of being inanimate in your own story. All that, in the style of Terminator 2.”

Watch and listen below.

Big Picture is out 4/14 via Dead Oceans.