Nourished By Time – “Daddy”

New Music March 15, 2023 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Nourished By Time – “Daddy”

New Music March 15, 2023 10:24 AM By Tom Breihan

Nourished By Time, the Baltimore-born and London-based singer and producer, has worked with artists like Dry Cleaning and Yaeji. He’s getting ready to release his full length debut Erotic Probiotic 2, which he recorded in his parents’ basement in Baltimore. (I never did anything anywhere near that productive in my parents’ basement in Baltimore; good for him.) We’ve already posted lead single “Quantum Suicide,” and now Nourished By Time has also shared another new track called “Daddy.”

“Daddy” is an uptempo disco-pop jam with a bit of rapping on it. Nourished By Time says that the song is about trying to compete against a significant other’s sugar daddy and losing. Along with the track, Nourished By Time has also shared a live-performance video that he shot at his studio in his parents’ basement. Check out the song and the video below.

Erotic Probiotic 2 is out 4/21 on Scenic Route.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Avril Lavigne’s “Girlfriend”

2 days ago 0

The 5 Best DANIELS-Directed Music Videos

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson’s Touring Outlaw Music Festival Returns With Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Fogerty, Avett Brothers, More

1 day ago 0

Oscars: Watch Lenny Kravitz Perform In Memoriam Tribute

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Postpones Third Concert Due To Illness, Little Steven Says “Nothing Serious”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest