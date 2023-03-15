Nourished By Time, the Baltimore-born and London-based singer and producer, has worked with artists like Dry Cleaning and Yaeji. He’s getting ready to release his full length debut Erotic Probiotic 2, which he recorded in his parents’ basement in Baltimore. (I never did anything anywhere near that productive in my parents’ basement in Baltimore; good for him.) We’ve already posted lead single “Quantum Suicide,” and now Nourished By Time has also shared another new track called “Daddy.”

“Daddy” is an uptempo disco-pop jam with a bit of rapping on it. Nourished By Time says that the song is about trying to compete against a significant other’s sugar daddy and losing. Along with the track, Nourished By Time has also shared a live-performance video that he shot at his studio in his parents’ basement. Check out the song and the video below.

Erotic Probiotic 2 is out 4/21 on Scenic Route.