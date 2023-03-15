Later this week, Yves Tumor is releasing a new album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds). We’ve heard three tracks from it already — “Heaven Surrounds Us Like A Hood,” “God Is A Circle,” and “Echolalia” — and today we’re getting one more before the whole thing is out in full, “Parody.” “Send your face and name on a postcard/ A parody of a pop star,” Yves sings on it. “You behaved like a monster/ Is this all just makeup?” Listen below.

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp.