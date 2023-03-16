Belinda Carlisle Releases First New Pop Song In Over 25 Years

Late last year, we found out that Belinda Carlisle was working on her first new pop release in over two decades, which came about after her son ran into Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren in a Starbucks and she forced him to call her and said: “Bitch, what are you doing? I have some hits for you.”

Today, Carlisle has shared “Big Big Love,” her first new pop single since she recorded a version of “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” for the animated Hercules movie soundtrack in 1997. Carlisle’s last pop album was 1996’s A Woman & A Man, and since then she’s put out an album in French and a Sikh chant album. In May, she’ll release the Kismet EP, which has five songs that were written by Warren.

“Twenty-seven years on from making my last English language pop record I really wasn’t thinking I would ever make one again…… and I was quite happy with that idea,” Carlisle said in a press statement. “Then a chance encounter in a coffee shop led me back to the wonderful Diane Warren and she gave me the incredible gift of this song and the other songs on my upcoming EP.” Carlisle continued:

Diane’s songwriting is both a joy and mystery to me. She makes it look so easy, where I imagine it must be unbelievably hard, to do what she does so amazingly well over so many years and so many records. I can’t thank her enough for writing this music for me and I only hope everyone else loves it as much as I do.

Warren added:

I’m so excited for everyone to hear Belinda’s new record. She’s never sounded better. It’s so great to be working together again after all these years. From “I Get Weak” and now to “Big Big Love,” a new chapter has begun. I can’t wait for everyone to hear these new hits!

Listen to “Big Big Love” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Big Big Love”

02 “If You Go”

03 “Deeper Into You”

04 “I Couldn’t Do That To Me”

05 “Sanity”

The Kismet EP is out 5/12 via RAF/BMG.