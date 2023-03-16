The Finnish screamo band Alas impressed us greatly with last year’s album Uusi Vuosi. Today they’ve got another amazing song out. “Yksin ei t​ä​ä​llä n​ä​e kauas,” which translates to “You can’t see far here alone,” is as thrillingly volatile as anything on last year’s LP. The track is violently intense from the start and basically doesn’t let up for two minutes, then settles into an elegant finale that leaves you feeling like you’ve just experienced an epic, never mind that the runtime is less than three minutes. Listen below.

