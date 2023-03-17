The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

Earlier today Courtney Love published a Guardian op-ed decrying a history of “sexist” gatekeeping at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. It echoed complaints from Alanis Morisette of a sexist production environment at last year’s ceremony. Lots of artists in the Rock Hall are either indifferent toward or actively repulsed by the institution. Todd Rundgren called it a “scam,” and even if Philip Selway says otherwise, it spoke volumes when Thom Yorke and the Greenwood brothers did not show up for Radiohead’s induction. Even Jann Wenner, who co-founded the Hall and presided over it for years, is now a vocal critic.

You can count Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders among those without respect for the Rock Hall. In a message on Facebook today, presumably reacting to Love’s op-ed, she writes that she only attended her own 2005 induction to make her parents happy. “Other than Neil Young’s participation in the induction process, the whole thing was, and is, total bollocks,” Hynde wrote. “It’s absolutely nothing to do with rock ‘n’ roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool.”

Here’s the full message: