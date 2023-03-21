Mega Bog – “Love Is” (Feat. Westerman)

Last month, Erin Elizabeth Birgy announced her latest album as Mega Bog, End Of Everything, with “The Clown.” Today, she’s back with another new song, “Love Is,” which was originally written by Austin Jackson of the defunct band Dragons. “Austin wrote some of the most shameless and relatable love ballads of all my friends, but presented them through punk bands filled with musical witches practicing sex magic publicly in the smallest, wettest, and most haunted basements,” Birgy said in a statement, continuing:

Another close friend, Tristan Jemsek of Dogbreth, also covered ‘Love Is’, and has been an anthem in a specific circle of friends for over a decade. I’ve played a dance version for myself and at small, secret shows for years, and finally felt like it was time to share my version with the world.

Mega Bog’s version of “Love Is” features backing vocals from Westerman. Listen below.

End Of Everything is out 5/19 via Mexican Summer.

