St. Patrick’s Day was this past Friday, and the Killers had a show that night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The band decided, naturally, to pay tribute to U2.

“Do you know why we celebrate St Patrick’s Day?” Brandon Flowers asked the audience. “We bring with us an Irishman everywhere we go. He’s been doing lights for us for about 17 years, Steven Douglas … But even long before we had met Steven, we all loved U2, and they had this little album called The Joshua Tree.”

“We thought since that’s sort of the common denominator of this band … we’re all agreed upon U2, right, fellas?” he continued. “That was one of the bands that we all came together on when we first started … I’ll stop talking now, but we’re gonna do a little tribute to Christianity coming to Ireland and U2 singing about unity here tonight.”

They covered The Joshua Tree‘s “Where The Streets Have No Name.” Watch below.

This is far from the first time that the Killers have covered U2. In the past, they’ve covered “With Or Without You,” “Ultra Violet (Light My Way),” and “Pride (In The Name Of Love).”