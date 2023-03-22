Devo Documentary In The Works

Devo will be the subject of a new documentary. Officially sanctioned by the band, in partnership with BMG, Fremantle Documentaries, and Warner Music Entertainment, Devo will be directed by Chris Smith, known for his work on documentary projects including Sr., American Movie, Fyre, Tiger King, and 100 Foot Wave. Assembled from new interviews and archival footage, the film will track Devo’s full career, starting with their formation in the wake of the Kent State shootings and continuing up through MTV fame with “Whip It!” and elder statesman status. It’s currently in production and has no release date yet.

Smith offered this statement on the pioneering conceptual punk band-turned-new wave hitmakers: “DEVO was a huge influence on me. Their approach to music, film, video and art was something I had never seen before and was one of the truly formative artistic influences that showed me there were entirely new ways to look at things.”

