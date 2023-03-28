Last year, the San Francisco-based experimental artist Lucy Liyou re-released their first two albums, 2020’s Welfare and 2021’s Practice, into one formidable collection. Today, they’re announcing the new full-length album Dog Dreams (개꿈), made up of three extended tracks that toggle between stark ambience and twinkling pianos and Liyou’s unfiltered vocals. Liyou is sharing the first song and title track from the album, which comes with a downloadable “interactive dream game” — you can check that out here.

“Dog Dreams is about desire,” Liyou said in a statement. “It is about naively rejecting “dog dreams” (개꿈)—a Korean term used to dismiss and diminish dreams as nonsensical impossibilities —and endlessly searching the mercurial “face” of desire. The music and interactive game attempt to capture this elusive face through a sonic and tactile terrain woven together by a narrative thread based on dreams of my own.”

Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dog Dreams (개꿈)”

02 “April In Paris (봄)”

03 “Fold The Horse (종이접기)”

TOUR DATES:

04/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Location

04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Asian Arts Initiative

04/05 Berlin, Germany @ Kuppelhalle in Silent Green ◊

04/05 Berlin, Germany @ KM28 *

04/07 The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival

04/08 The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival

04/09 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique ♡

04/11 London, UK @ Cafe OTO

◊ w/ Salamanda

* w/ Nick Zanca

♡ w/ Claire Rousay

Dog Dreams (개꿈) is out 5/12 via American Dreams. Pre-order it here.