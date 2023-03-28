Lucy Liyou – “Dog Dreams (개꿈)”

New Music March 28, 2023 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Lucy Liyou – “Dog Dreams (개꿈)”

New Music March 28, 2023 11:29 AM By James Rettig

Last year, the San Francisco-based experimental artist Lucy Liyou re-released their first two albums, 2020’s Welfare and 2021’s Practice, into one formidable collection. Today, they’re announcing the new full-length album Dog Dreams (개꿈), made up of three extended tracks that toggle between stark ambience and twinkling pianos and Liyou’s unfiltered vocals. Liyou is sharing the first song and title track from the album, which comes with a downloadable “interactive dream game” — you can check that out here.

“Dog Dreams is about desire,” Liyou said in a statement. “It is about naively rejecting “dog dreams” (개꿈)—a Korean term used to dismiss and diminish dreams as nonsensical impossibilities —and endlessly searching the mercurial “face” of desire. The music and interactive game attempt to capture this elusive face through a sonic and tactile terrain woven together by a narrative thread based on dreams of my own.”

Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dog Dreams (개꿈)”
02 “April In Paris (봄)”
03 “Fold The Horse (종이접기)”

TOUR DATES:
04/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Secret Location
04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Asian Arts Initiative
04/05 Berlin, Germany @ Kuppelhalle in Silent Green ◊
04/05 Berlin, Germany @ KM28 *
04/07 The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival
04/08 The Hague, Netherlands @ Rewire Festival
04/09 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique ♡
04/11 London, UK @ Cafe OTO
◊ w/ Salamanda
* w/ Nick Zanca
♡ w/ Claire Rousay

Dog Dreams (개꿈) is out 5/12 via American Dreams. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

2 days ago 0

Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth On “Insecure” David Byrne: “Why Does He Refuse To Refer To Chris And I Or Jerry By Name?”

4 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

2 days ago 0

Lollapalooza Brazil Offering Refunds As Tonight’s Drake Headline Set Replaced With Skrillex

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest