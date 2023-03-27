Russian Emoviolence Band Lucidity’s The Minsk Sea Will Incinerate You In Under 12 Minutes

New Music March 27, 2023 By Chris DeVille

The Minsk Sea is the new album from Lucidity, a band from Russia specializing in cataclysmic emoviolence. The album takes less than 12 minutes to burn through its seven tracks, and by the time it’s over you might be burned up too. It’s harshly intense and dynamic throughout, with scorched, frayed vocals that sound sick as hell rather than shrill. Imagine a series of sustained detonations with only the briefest pauses to regain composure, then experience just such a bombardment below.

The Minsk Sea is out now on Zegema Beach.

