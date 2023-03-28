Last month, Death Valley Girls, the Los Angeles band who make awesomely psychedelic garage rock, released their album Islands In The Sky. It fucking rules. Today, the band has followed that LP with a new single, and it’s got a bit of a wild backstory.

The new Death Valley Girls single “Feel The Colors” is coming out in conjunction with the band’s appearance on Podsongs, a podcast where musicians interview interesting people and then write songs based on the experience. In this case, it’s Death Valley Girls leader Bonnie Bloomgarden interviewing Neil Harbisson, an artist and “cyborg activist” who got an antenna implanted in his skull and who got the British government to officially recognize him as a cyborg.

Neil Harbisson says that his antenna allows him to perceive colors through audible vibrations, and that’s what Bonnie Bloomgarden wrote about on “Feel The Colors”: “Listening to sunlight, knowing when to screen/ I’m heading off the spectrum, seeing things you’ve never seen/ I hear the colors.” The song itself is a dreamy and supremely catchy fuzz-rocker, and you can hear it below.

And here’s the Podsongs episode where Bonnie Bloomgarden interviews Neil Harbisson:

Islands In The Sky is out now on Suicide Squeeze Records.