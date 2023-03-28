Modest Mouse & Pixies Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Cat Power

Now that millennials are starting to hit middle age, indie rock nostalgia tours are apparently big business these days. The latest is a co-headlining jaunt featuring Modest Mouse (who’ll be playing with a new drummer following Jeremiah Green’s death) and Pixies (a key influence on Modest Mouse and hundreds of others). Also on tap for this tour in “special guest” capacity is Cat Power, who would also be a co-headliner if there was any justice in this world. The tour will run about a month, from mid-August into mid-September. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

08/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

08/25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA –

08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/30 – Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors

09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre

09/04 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

09/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront

09/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre

09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield –

09/13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield –

09/15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage –

09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square