Modest Mouse & Pixies Announce Co-Headlining Tour With Cat Power

News March 28, 2023 10:33 AM By Chris DeVille

Now that millennials are starting to hit middle age, indie rock nostalgia tours are apparently big business these days. The latest is a co-headlining jaunt featuring Modest Mouse (who’ll be playing with a new drummer following Jeremiah Green’s death) and Pixies (a key influence on Modest Mouse and hundreds of others). Also on tap for this tour in “special guest” capacity is Cat Power, who would also be a co-headliner if there was any justice in this world. The tour will run about a month, from mid-August into mid-September. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
08/20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
08/21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre
08/25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
08/26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA –
08/28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
08/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/30 – Chicago, Il @ Salt Shed – Outdoors
09/02 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
09/04 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
09/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
09/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
09/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
09/12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield –
09/13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield –
09/15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage –
09/16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square

