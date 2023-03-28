Jay-Z Turned Down Ed Sheeran On A “Shape Of You” Feature

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

News March 28, 2023 12:56 PM By James Rettig

Jay-Z Turned Down Ed Sheeran On A “Shape Of You” Feature

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

News March 28, 2023 12:56 PM By James Rettig

Jay-Z is no stranger to popping up as a featured guest on huge pop songs — just last week in our The Number Ones column, we covered his awkward verse on Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Well, it turns out he could have been on a different #1 song. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran revealed that Jay-Z turned down the opportunity to have a guest verse on “Shape Of You,” a song that would eventually top the charts in 34 countries.

“We were in touch,” Sheeran said. “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”

That single came out in 2017, and it seems like Jay-Z might have regretted the decision a couple years later. In 2019, Stormzy told a story about when Jay was eager to hop on “Take Me Back To London,” a track that appeared on Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project. But Stormzy was the one that shut down Jay-Z that time around: “I don’t think this is the right song for us,” Stormzy told him. “I don’t know why I’m saying this to you but this is not the song.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: boygenius the record

2 days ago 0

Talking Heads’ Tina Weymouth On “Insecure” David Byrne: “Why Does He Refuse To Refer To Chris And I Or Jerry By Name?”

4 days ago 0

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

2 days ago 0

Lollapalooza Brazil Offering Refunds As Tonight’s Drake Headline Set Replaced With Skrillex

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest