Jay-Z Turned Down Ed Sheeran On A “Shape Of You” Feature

Jay-Z is no stranger to popping up as a featured guest on huge pop songs — just last week in our The Number Ones column, we covered his awkward verse on Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Well, it turns out he could have been on a different #1 song. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran revealed that Jay-Z turned down the opportunity to have a guest verse on “Shape Of You,” a song that would eventually top the charts in 34 countries.

“We were in touch,” Sheeran said. “I sent him the song, and he said, ‘I don’t think the song needs a rap verse.’ He was probably right. He’s got a very, very good ear. He usually gets things right. It was a very natural, respectful pass.”

That single came out in 2017, and it seems like Jay-Z might have regretted the decision a couple years later. In 2019, Stormzy told a story about when Jay was eager to hop on “Take Me Back To London,” a track that appeared on Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project. But Stormzy was the one that shut down Jay-Z that time around: “I don’t think this is the right song for us,” Stormzy told him. “I don’t know why I’m saying this to you but this is not the song.”