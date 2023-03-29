FloydFest — a music festival that takes place in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Floyd, VA — may be canceled this year due to concerns from environmentalists that construction would endanger rare turtle and butterfly species native to the area. The event was set to move to a new location this year, a few miles down the road from the farm where it’s been held since 2002. But yesterday The Roanoke Times reported that, though construction had started on the bridges and roads required to put on this year’s festival, the organizers proceeded without the proper permits.

The Virginia Department Of Environmental Quality stated in early March that the work did not have a state-approved storm water management plan, and that construction has already impacted the habitats of the bog turtle and the endangered Mitchell’s satyr butterfly, A letter sent by Will Harlan, a biologist representing the Center For Biological Diversity, raised concerns about impacting the ecosystem of the area: “The bog turtle and their unique wetland habitat in Floyd County are especially significant and warrant the highest level of protection offered by federal and state managing agencies.”

Today, FloydFest issued a statement addressing the situation that leaves the door open for the possibility of a relocation but makes it sound more like FloydFest 23 will not proceed. “Due to final permitting and logistical factors beyond our control, the new FloydFest site, FestivalPark, is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options,” the statement reads. “We will be back with more information on April 6.”

“Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark. More information will be announced next week,” it concludes.

This year’s FloydFest was scheduled to be headlined by the Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, and Sheryl Crow, and the event was already sold out, with 14,000 people expected to attend.