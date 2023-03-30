ABRA – “FKA Mess”

New Music March 30, 2023 9:09 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Atlanta singer/songwriter ABRA has been relatively quiet since the release of her 2015 debut LP Rose and its 2016 follow-up PRINCESS EP, save for a 2021 single titled “Unlock It” featuring Playboi Carti and collaborations with other artists like Boys Noize, Bad Bunny, and Steve Lacy. Well, today is ABRA’s birthday, and in celebration she’s sharing her first single in 18 months. It’s called “FKA Mess.” Along with the new single, a press release promises that ABRA’s “output will see a rapid increase in 2023,” which sounds exciting. Check out “FKA Mess” below.

