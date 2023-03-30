Sheryl Crow, Margo Price Perform At Vigil Honoring Nashville School Shooting Victims

On Monday morning, a shooter entered the Covenant School, a private school in Nashville, and opened fire. The shooter killed three kids and three adult staff members before being killed by police — one more in a seemingly endless cycle of Nashville mass shootings. After the shooting, many Nashville musicians urged Tennessee politicians to pass gun-control and gun-safety laws. Last night, a few of those musicians joined Dr. Jill Biden for a candlelight vigil in Nashville.

Jill Biden didn’t speak at last night’s candlelight vigil, though Nashville’s mayor and police chief both did. Sheryl Crow and Margo Price, two musicians who call Nashville home, also performed at the event. Rolling Stone reports that Sheryl Crow, who’d urged Sen. Marsha Blackburn to “pass sensible gun laws” on Twitter, sang her song “I Shall Believe.” Crow accompanied herself on keyboard, and she added a bit of the late Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “What The World Needs Now Is Love” at the end of the song.

Margo Price followed Sheryl Crow, singing an a cappella version of the Band’s “Tears Of Rage.” After the shooting, Price tweeted angrily to Tennessee governor Bill Lee, telling him that he has blood on his hands. After Price, Old Crow Medicine Show leader Ketch Secor played the old folk song “Can The Circle Be Unbroken (By And By).” Secor played banjo, and his young son played harmonica. To end the vigil, Price, Secor, and others sang “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.”