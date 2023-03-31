Fort Romeau – “Man From Another Place”

New Music March 31, 2023 11:18 AM By Tom Breihan

In the past few months, the British-born and Berlin-based dance producer Fort Romeau released the long, sweeping standalone singles “Hold Up” and “Be With U” on his new imprint Romantic Gestures. Today, Fort Romeau has followed those tracks with a new seven-minute techno jam called “Man From Another Place.”

“Man From Another Place” is a big, physical instrumental with astral, woozy keyboard melodies. Fort Romeau says, “I wanted to make something that captured the kind of rolling energy and mystery of a lot of my favourite late ’90s techno tracks as well as adding this shimmering floating synth sound from all the early drum and bass records I really love.” Mission accomplished. Listen below.

