Crooks & Nannies – “Islands In The Stream” (Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Cover)

New Music April 4, 2023 12:37 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Crooks & Nannies – “Islands In The Stream” (Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton Cover)

New Music April 4, 2023 12:37 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Last year was a big one for Madel Rafter and Sam Huntington, the Philadelphia duo known as Crooks & Nannies. They toured with Lucy Dacus, signed to Grand Jury, and released an EP, No Fun. Well, today Crooks & Nannies are back, and they’re covering the classic Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet “Islands In The Stream,” which features production by Jacob Blizard.

“To me, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers’ “Islands In The Stream” is one of the most iconic duets in human history,” says Rafter. “We wanted to cover this track so Sam and I could mess around with Kenny and Dolly’s parts while highlighting each of our vocal styles. Our pal and occasional bandmate Jacob Blizard produced the song; he and I spent a few days in his bedroom studio trying to make it into a disco version, which we ended up scrapping for this early-aughts pop-song compilation (think Now That’s What I Call Music but quirked up) approach. Solving the puzzle of this cover was a blast.”

Listen below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

5 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

3 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest