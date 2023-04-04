Last year was a big one for Madel Rafter and Sam Huntington, the Philadelphia duo known as Crooks & Nannies. They toured with Lucy Dacus, signed to Grand Jury, and released an EP, No Fun. Well, today Crooks & Nannies are back, and they’re covering the classic Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet “Islands In The Stream,” which features production by Jacob Blizard.

“To me, Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers’ “Islands In The Stream” is one of the most iconic duets in human history,” says Rafter. “We wanted to cover this track so Sam and I could mess around with Kenny and Dolly’s parts while highlighting each of our vocal styles. Our pal and occasional bandmate Jacob Blizard produced the song; he and I spent a few days in his bedroom studio trying to make it into a disco version, which we ended up scrapping for this early-aughts pop-song compilation (think Now That’s What I Call Music but quirked up) approach. Solving the puzzle of this cover was a blast.”

Listen below.