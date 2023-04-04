Over the past few years, Chvrches version of pop music has become less and less theoretical, closer and closer to the sound of actual pop music. In February, the Scottish trio released their new single “Over,” which sounds huge. Chvrches played that song live for the first time in a São Paulo stadium, where they were opening for Coldplay, and it sounded right at home. “Over” sounded right at home last night, too, when Chvrches played the song on TV.

Chvrches were the musical guests on last night’s Tonight Show, and they looked as bright and sparkly as the song sounds. The guys in the group faded into the background, as they usually do, but Lauren Mayberry looked like a human disco ball — sparkly dress with sparklier shoulderpads, sparky gloves, sparkly eye makeup. She looked cool! The song sounded good, too. Watch the performance below.

“Over” is out now on Island/EMI.