Moreish Idols – “Chum”

The South London band Moreish Idols have spent the past couple months dropping singles — “Nocturnal Creatures” and “Between These Ears” — and today they’re announcing a new EP, Lock Eyes & Collide, their follow-up to last year’s debut EP Float. Lock Eyes & Collide will be out at the end of the month — understandably, as there’s only one more unheard track from it — and today Moreish Idols are sharing “Chum,” which they describe as “a sacred offering to the hungry sharks out there” and “a bittersweet story about a pair of lost souls getting mad at each other.” Listen below.

The Lock Eyes & Collide EP is out 4/28 via Speedy Wunderground.

