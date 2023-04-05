Hear Suicide’s Previously Unreleased Live Cover Of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA”

New Music April 5, 2023 10:16 AM By James Rettig

Suicide’s 1988 album A Way Of Life is being reissued for its 35th anniversary next month, and it includes a number of previously unreleased bonus tracks, including a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” that Suicide performed live at a show in Paris in 1988.

Springsteen was an early supporter of the influential synth-punk duo, and decades later he’d incorporate a cover of their track “Dream Baby Dream” into his shows, and eventually a studio version of that cover ended up on one of his albums, High Hopes, in 2014.

At that show in 1988, Suicide decided to pay tribute to Springsteen in a characteristically unconventional way — their cover of “Born In The USA” bears basically no resemblance to Springsteen’s original. Check it out below.

The 35th anniversary reissue of A Way Of Life is out 5/26 via Mute/BMG. Pre-order it here.

