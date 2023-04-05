Earlier this week, Tanya Tucker was announced as one of the 2023 inductees into the County Music Hall Of Fame alongside Patty Loveless and songwriter Bob McDill. They’ll be officially ushered into the institution later this year, but before that Tucker has a new album on the way, which she’s announcing today. Sweet Western Sound is the follow-up to 2019’s While I’m Livin’, one of the best country albums from that year. Tucker picked up her first Grammy awards for the album, which she worked on with Brandi Carlile. Carlile returns as a producer on Sweet Western Sound along with Shooter Jennings.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tucker shared in a statement. “It’s ALWAYS a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’!! But we did it! Lots of new things we did this time, and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re MAGIC together, and I’m starting to believe her!!!!”

Today, Tucker is sharing the album’s new single “Kindness.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Tanya”

02 “Kindness”

03 “Breakfast In Birmingham”

04 “Waltz Across A Moment”

05 “Ready As I’ll Never Be”

06 “The List”

07 “Letter To Linda”

08 “City Of Gold”

09 “That Wasn’t Me”

10 “When The Rodeo Is Over”

Sweet Western Sound is out 6/2 via Fantasy Records.