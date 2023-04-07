Man Pleads Guilty To Voluntary Manslaughter In Pop Smoke Killing, Sentenced To Four Years

One of four men charged in the February 2020 killing of rising rap star Pop Smoke has been sentenced to four years and two months by the juvenile court in Inglewood, California. As the Associated Press reports, the 20-year-old pled guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery. The judge has barred the public use of his name because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime; he’ll serve his sentence in a juvenile facility.

Pop Smoke was killed when a group of attackers broke into the home he was renting during a trip to Los Angeles. In 2021, an LAPD detective Carlos Camacho testified that the motive for the attack was to steal a diamond-studded Rolex they’d seen Pop Smoke wearing in social media posts, which they later sold for $2,000.