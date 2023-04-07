Philly’s This Is Hardcore Fest Has Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, Integrity, And A Whole Lot Of Mosh Music

Philadelphia’s annual This Is Hardcore festival has nothing to do with Pulp. You won’t hear any Britpop at that fest. Instead, it’s just what it says on the label: Three straight days of murderous mosh music, with a pit that gets famously chaotic. Compared to other hardcore festivals, TIHC tends to be less concerned with new bands on the come-up — though it has plenty of those — and more concerned about keeping a lineage alive. That’s definitely the case with this year’s festival, which goes down 8/4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall.

All three of the headliners at this year’s This Is Hardcore are mythic bands with resumes that go back to the ’80s and ’90s. Boston greats Bane played a legendary final show in 2016, and they got back together in 2021 to raise money for the family of their late bassist Brendan “Stu” Maguire. They’re headlining one night. Gorilla Biscuits, the ’80s New York legends, have already headlined TIHC a couple of times, and they’re back this year. (I saw them last week in Richmond, and they kicked ass.) Cleveland greats Integrity have never broken up, but they seem to be riding a new wave of acclaim, and they’ll also headline.

The rest of the This Is Hardcore bill features many other bands with long histories, including Earth Crisis, Silent Majority, Prayer For The Cleansing, Deadguy, Bulldoze, Bitter End, Death Threat, and Suburban Scum. The show will also feature many of the genre’s most currently-vital bands, including Mindforce, Vein, Speed, End It, No Pressure, Pain Of Truth, Magnitude, Year Of The Knife, Koyo, Combust, Life’s Question, Regulate, Vamachara, Gridiron, Conservative Military Image, Wreckage, and Scarab. You’ll find all the details here.