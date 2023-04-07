The estrangement between Mötley Crüe and their former guitarist Mick Mars continues to get messier. When Mars retired from touring due to his health condition ankylosing spondylitis, the plan was that he would remain a member of the band. But he sued Mötley Crüe this week, claiming that they’d “unilaterally” kicked him out of the band and reduced his percentage of their profits from 25% to 5%.

“After the last tour, Mick publicly resigned from Mötley Crüe,” the band’s attorney Sasha Frid told Variety. “Despite the fact that the band did not owe Mick anything — and with Mick owing the band millions in advances that he did not pay back — the band offered Mick a generous compensation package to honor his career with the band. Manipulated by his manager and lawyer, Mick refused and chose to file this ugly public lawsuit.”

Frid also said that Mars can’t draw a distinction between retiring from touring and quitting the band because at this phase in Mötley Crüe history, “the band’s primary function is to tour and perform concerts,” and the band’s legal team provided statements from seven road crew members indicating Mars could no longer remember or execute his parts.

Speaking to Variety, Mars responded, “I carried those bastards for years,” and wondered aloud whether any of the members could accurately reproduce all their parts on demand. “Those guys have been hammering on me since ’87, trying to replace me,” Mars added. “They haven’t been able to do that, because I’m the guitar player. I helped form this band. It’s my name I came up with [the Mötley Crüe moniker], my ideas, my money that I had from a backer to start this band. It wouldn’t have gone anywhere.”

Mars continued: