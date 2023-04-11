Hear RXK Nephew Rap Over “Billie Jean” On New Song “Forever 21”

Hear RXK Nephew Rap Over “Billie Jean” On New Song “Forever 21”

The surreal and incendiary Rochester Artist To Watch RXK Nephew releases an insane, overwhelming amount of music, but I’m rarely disappointed when I check in on him. “Yeezy Boots,” on which Nephew applies his unique analysis to Kanye West, is almost as inspired and perplexing as his canonical “American Tterroristt.” Today his ceaseless stream of YouTube uploads has led to “Forever 21,” on which Nephew raps over Michael Jackson’s transformative “Billie Jean.” Listen below, where you can also find “Yeezy Boots” because you really ought to hear that one if you haven’t.

