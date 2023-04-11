Beau Is Afraid, the new three-hour horror-comedy from Hereditary/Midsommar director Ari Aster, is shaping up to be the year’s most polarizing movie. The A24 film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Beau Wassermann, a “simpering man-child” (per Variety) beset by crippling anxiety, who suffers many cruel indignities on a cross-country road trip to his hometown to see his sneering, successful mother. Our own Tom Breihan has preemptively rendered his own dismissive verdict, so be prepared for him to scoff at you if you recommend it.

The film’s final act reportedly includes a sex scene between Phoenix and Parker Posey that has been described as both sadistic and “gonzo” in various reviews. The soundtrack for that scene is Mariah Carey’s 1996 #1 hit (and arguable greatest song) “Always Be My Baby” — a song choice that seemingly plays on the film’s tortured mother-son dynamic. In light of the sync, Carey showed up at the song’s premiere afterparty at the Director’s Guild of America, as Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter points out.

Check out photos of Carey with Aster and Posey below, where you can also see the Beau Is Afraid trailer.