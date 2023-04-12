“The Mayhem?! They taught Mötley Crüe how to shred and party.” These words from Tommy Lee open the trailer for the new Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem, in which the puppet rock band Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem attempt to record an album for the first time after 45 legendary years on the road. “They tattooed their name on me when I was passed out. What?!” Lee continues — a pretty savvy use of ink that actually references Lee’s old rap-rock project Methods Of Mayhem. Other musical artists who appear in the trailer include Chris Stapleton, Lil Nas X, Weird Al Yankovic, Zedd, Steve Aoki, Paul Abdul, Deadmau5, and more. Watch below.

All 10 episodes of The Muppets Mayhem, which I cannot believe is a 10-episode TV series and not just a movie, will debut on Disney+ on 5/10.