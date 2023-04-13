Radiator Hospital haven’t released a new album since 2019’s Music For Daydreaming, though its leader Sam Cook-Parrott has been involved in a number of projects since then, including the Afterglows with the Goodbye Party’s Michael Cantor and Paper Bee, who just released a lead single from their upcoming album that landed on our best songs of the week list.

Yesterday, Cook-Parrott announced a new Radiator Hospital album called Can’t Make Any Promises, which was produced by Kyle Gilbride and will be out at the end of May, on the 20th anniversary of the first release from their long-time label Salinas Records. Check out a video for lead single “Yr Head” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Can Handle It”

02 “Sweet Punisher”

03 “Yr Head”

04 “Reason 2 Be”

05 “Warming World”

06 “Cartoon Logic”

07 “Bette (& Me)”

08 “Spinning”

09 “Can’t Stand Myself”

10 “Kill2Die”

Can’t Make Any Promises is out 5/25 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.