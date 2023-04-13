Radiator Hospital – “Yr Head”

New Music April 13, 2023 11:11 AM By James Rettig

Radiator Hospital – “Yr Head”

New Music April 13, 2023 11:11 AM By James Rettig

Radiator Hospital haven’t released a new album since 2019’s Music For Daydreaming, though its leader Sam Cook-Parrott has been involved in a number of projects since then, including the Afterglows with the Goodbye Party’s Michael Cantor and Paper Bee, who just released a lead single from their upcoming album that landed on our best songs of the week list.

Yesterday, Cook-Parrott announced a new Radiator Hospital album called Can’t Make Any Promises, which was produced by Kyle Gilbride and will be out at the end of May, on the 20th anniversary of the first release from their long-time label Salinas Records. Check out a video for lead single “Yr Head” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “I Can Handle It”
02 “Sweet Punisher”
03 “Yr Head”
04 “Reason 2 Be”
05 “Warming World”
06 “Cartoon Logic”
07 “Bette (& Me)”
08 “Spinning”
09 “Can’t Stand Myself”
10 “Kill2Die”

Can’t Make Any Promises is out 5/25 via Salinas Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

4 days ago 0

Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Commenting About Her Appearance

3 days ago 0

Wisconsin Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave For Calling Out Elementary School’s Ban On Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Song

22 hours ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

4 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Lana Del Rey’s “A&W”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest