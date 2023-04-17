Later this week, the New York rapper Gabe ‘Nandez is releasing a new album, Pangea, which was recorded in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, well before he landed on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list on the heels of his EP Seven.

“It has been difficult at times to revisit,” ‘Nandez said in a press release. “I was going through some pretty severe mental health situations, and the writing was influenced by that: that bigger sound, really high energy, the peaks and valleys.” ‘Nandez has been rolling out over the last few months by putting out “Risk,” “Pitboss, and the album’s title track as singles. Today, he’s got one more for us, “Transactions.”

Check it out below with a video by Will Niava.

Pangea is out 4/20 via P.O.W. Recordings.