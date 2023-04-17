Upon their launch in 2019, Synthia were billed as a “boogie synth-pop” supergroup bringing together artists from Big Crown Records, the label founded by Leon Michels of El Michels Affair and Danny Akalepse. The group’s first single matched vocals from Lady Wray with production by Michels and Holy Hive’s Homer Steinweiss. Synthia is back this spring with a new 7″ including two Michels productions with different star vocalists.

A-side “So Low” features none other than Clairo, who recently lent her vocals to Phoenix’s “After Midnight” remix, released the loosie “For Now,” and covered Vashti Bunyan. B-side “You & I” has vocals by MALLA from Helsinki and will presumably drop digitally closer to the physical release date in late May.

As for Michels, he recently teamed up with Black Thought on a full album’s worth of music. Hear “So Low” below.

<a href="https://bigcrownrecords.bandcamp.com/album/so-low-b-w-you-i">So Low b/w You & I by Synthia</a>

The “So Low” b/w “You & I” 7″ is out 5/29 on Big Crown.