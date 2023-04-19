The London jazz crossover favorite Alabaster DePlume is back with his first single since last year’s expansive GOLD – Go Forward In The Courage of Your Love. The upbeat and tentatively triumphant “Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem” is billed as an homage to “getting away with it,” with “it” simply referring to life itself. The Salty Road Dogs of the title are the band DePlume assembled for this one, which features himself on saxophone plus Rozi Plain on bass, Momoko Gill on drums, and Conrad Singh on guitar.

A statement from DePlume:

Even this very second, passing your eyes over these words, is a victory. Breathing, you are victorious. Childishly standing with my flag and my anthem of “I’m alive” I’m victorious. See inside, how you have your own permission, to be. Celebrated or not by others, in one moment, always, or never. You know you are here and you know this is a victory. We can always be more ourselves, and we can always be less so. But there is no ceremony we must wait for, no test, no judgement, before we can sing our victory anthem.

<a href="https://intlanthem.bandcamp.com/album/salty-road-dogs-victory-anthem">Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem by Alabaster DePlume</a>

A single with “Salty Road Dogs Victory Anthem” b/w “Child Playing In The Forbidden Ruins” is out 5/19 on International Anthem.