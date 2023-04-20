Vera Farmiga is a hell of an actor. She was nominated for an Oscar for Up In The Air, and you know her from The Departed, Source Code, Orphan, and especially the Conjuring movies. If you’ve got a film with a very silly premise, then Vera Farmiga is exactly the person you want to bring in to ground that story and make it believable. Apparently, she can do the same thing with a deeply implausible metal cover, and she proved it earlier this week.

Farmiga is married to Renn Hawkey, former keyboard player for the industrial metal band Deadsy, and she’s more of a metalhead than most of us realized. Farmiga is involved with the Rock Academy, a sort of all-ages music school, and she’s previously covered Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath at Rock Academy events. (Scroll down for those videos.)

On Monday, Farmiga took the stage at a Rock Academy event in Woodstock, New York. With a backing band that included her husband, Farmiga growled out a cover of Slipknot’s 2004 song “Duality,” which isn’t exactly an easy song to sing. Farmiga did not wear a weird mask and a jumpsuit for the occasion, but she did dedicate the song to “all the chin-pressers, all the eye-pushers, the skit-scratchers, the eye-pushers.” This shit rules. Watch Farmiga’s performance and Slipknot’s “Duality” video below.

Meanwhile, here’s Vera Farmiga singing Iron Maiden’s “The Trooper” last year, with a band that included Anthrax’s Scott Ian:

And here’s Farmiga doing Sabbath’s “War Pigs” a few months ago: