M83 Will Refund Attendees Of Austin Concert Canceled After One Song

Last Friday at the Austin music venue Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, M83 walked offstage during “Oceans Niagara” — approximately one song into the setlist. According to social media reports, the venue later said the show was being canceled due to “illness.” However, M83 have still not acknowledged this show, and reps have not respond to inquiries from Stereogum about it. Yesterday, ticket buyers were finally emailed about refunds, but some Redditors were bummed that there has been no official statement from the band or a plan to reschedule the show date.

M83’s Fantasy Tour 2023 show dates in Houston (April 15), Dallas (April 16), Nashville (April 18), and Atlanta (April 19) all appear to have gone ahead as scheduled. Though fans commenting on M83’s Instagram post captioned “Thank you Dallas” sound none too pleased.