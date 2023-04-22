M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song

About a week ago, M83 walked offstage one song into his setlist while performing at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin. At the time, the venue said the show was being canceled due to “illness,” but there was no official statement from M83’s team. Ticket buyers were emailed about refunds a few days later. Now, Anthony Gonzalez has offered an apology and an explanation as to why the show was canceled: “Unfortunately I had been feeling very unwell all that day but I was very keen to still try and do the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “However as soon as the show started it became evident to me that I was very unwell and had to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice I was told that I could not return to the stage.”

The full note is below: