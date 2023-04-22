M83 Release Statement About Austin Show Canceled After One Song
About a week ago, M83 walked offstage one song into his setlist while performing at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin. At the time, the venue said the show was being canceled due to “illness,” but there was no official statement from M83’s team. Ticket buyers were emailed about refunds a few days later. Now, Anthony Gonzalez has offered an apology and an explanation as to why the show was canceled: “Unfortunately I had been feeling very unwell all that day but I was very keen to still try and do the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “However as soon as the show started it became evident to me that I was very unwell and had to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice I was told that I could not return to the stage.”
The full note is below:
I wanted to post this message to explain what happened at the show in Austin last week. Unfortunately I had been feeling very unwell all that day but I was very keen to still try and do the show. However as soon as the show started it became evident to me that I was very unwell and had to seek urgent medical attention. On medical advice I was told that I could not return to the stage. This is the first time I have ever had to cancel a show due to illness and I feel terrible about this and I’m so sorry for letting all you guys down.
All this week we have been trying to see if we could get the show rescheduled in some way but unfortunately this has proved impossible for numerous logistical reasons. Therefore we have had no option but to fully cancel the show and full refunds will be available at point of purchase.
Once again I’m really sorry that I wasn’t able to perform for you in Austin but I do hope to return very soon and make it up to you all.
