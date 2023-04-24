This week, Bernice are releasing a new album, Cruisin’, the Toronto art-pop group’s follow-up to 2021’s Eau de Bonjourno. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “Underneath My Toe” and “No Effort To Exist,” and today they’re sharing one last advance song from it, “Second Judy.”

“Second Judy is the sun. Your favourite pocket. Your energetic forcefield. True love. Glimpses of joy,” the band’s Robin Dann said. “A lot of people think they’ve found Judy, but it doesn’t turn out to be her. Second Judy comes along and breathes with you, realigns your whole system, easy breezy.”

Check it out below.

Cruisin’ is out 4/28 via Telephone Explosion.