JOHN – “Trauma Mosaic”
It seems perfectly ridiculous for a band to call itself JOHN — no other names, just JOHN — but that’s what London post-punkers JOHN have done. I get the rationale. Both members of JOHN — drummer/lead singer John Newton and guitarist/backup singer Johnny Healey — are named John. If you don’t care about anyone being able to Google your band, I guess that’s good enough.
JOHN have been around for a decade, and they’ve released a bunch of records, including the 2021 album Nocturnal Manoeuvres. Today, JOHN have announced their first North American tour, and they’ve also shared the tough, slashing new single “Trauma Mosaic,” which definitely sounds like the work of more than two people. Below, listen to the song and check out the band’s North American dates.
TOUR DATES:
10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/05 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar
10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
10/11 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theater
10/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC
10/14 — Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge
10/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas
10/20 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
10/21 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
10/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9
10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus