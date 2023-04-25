It seems perfectly ridiculous for a band to call itself JOHN — no other names, just JOHN — but that’s what London post-punkers JOHN have done. I get the rationale. Both members of JOHN — drummer/lead singer John Newton and guitarist/backup singer Johnny Healey — are named John. If you don’t care about anyone being able to Google your band, I guess that’s good enough.

JOHN have been around for a decade, and they’ve released a bunch of records, including the 2021 album Nocturnal Manoeuvres. Today, JOHN have announced their first North American tour, and they’ve also shared the tough, slashing new single “Trauma Mosaic,” which definitely sounds like the work of more than two people. Below, listen to the song and check out the band’s North American dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Linger Longer Lounge

10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/05 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick and Mortar

10/10 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

10/11 — Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

10/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC

10/14 — Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

10/17 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/20 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

10/21 — Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

10/25 — Washington, DC @ DC9

10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus