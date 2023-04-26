At the beginning of March, Protomartyr announced a new album, Formal Growth In The Desert, with the lead single “Make Way.” The Detroit mainstays have finally followed that up with another new song, “Elimination Dances,” whose title comes from a phrase they found in a 1950s teen dance manual, as they explained in a press release. “You get tapped out when you lose the dance,” the band’s Joe Casey said. “You might as well keep dancing until the tap comes.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Yoonha Park. “My dad once told me ‘Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer it gets to the end the faster it goes,” Park said in a statement. “That idea along with the lyrics led to the idea of a choreographic pattern that repeats as it grows outward in an expanding spiral. The choreography repeats with each cycle but has to be danced faster and faster to keep pace with the ‘pale youth’ until eventually devolving into chaos. I recently learned that the toilet paper quote was actually by Andy Rooney.”

Watch and listen below.

Formal Growth In The Desert is out 6/2 via Domino.